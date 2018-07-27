Rugby Football League Competitions Officer Alan Smith has confirmed that, despite the adverse weather conditions, all of tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference League are expected to go ahead.

Several games have been called off in recent weeks, pitches having become rock-hard in the continued absence of rain.

Fixtures

Saturday 28 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets (TV)

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull

DIVISION ONE

Skirlaugh v Pilkington Recs

DIVISION TWO

Drighlington v West Bowling

Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields

DIVISION THREE

Beverley v Millom

Eastmoor Dragons v Salford City Roosters

Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s

Waterhead Warriors v Dewsbury Celtic