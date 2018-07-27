Rugby Football League Competitions Officer Alan Smith has confirmed that, despite the adverse weather conditions, all of tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference League are expected to go ahead.
Several games have been called off in recent weeks, pitches having become rock-hard in the continued absence of rain.
Fixtures
Saturday 28 July 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets (TV)
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull
DIVISION ONE
Skirlaugh v Pilkington Recs
DIVISION TWO
Drighlington v West Bowling
Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields
DIVISION THREE
Beverley v Millom
Eastmoor Dragons v Salford City Roosters
Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s
Waterhead Warriors v Dewsbury Celtic