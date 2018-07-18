All the permutations ahead of a big weekend of Championship action

Sunday is set to be the biggest day in the Championship calendar this year.

With just two rounds left, five teams are still fighting it out for the final three places in this year’s Qualifiers, and four of them play each other this weekend.

Featherstone and London will lock horns in a battle between third and fourth while Halifax, currently fifth in the table, host second-placed Toulouse.

The shape of the Qualifiers will be much, much clearer after the weekend, with those two games set to have a huge say in who makes the four.

Leigh are waiting in the wings too as they look to find a way in, but to save you any headaches working out all the implications, we’ve put together a list of all the permutations for the teams involved.

For four of the teams, it’s quite simple. Regardless of results elsewhere…

Toulouse will make the Qualifiers with one more win.

Featherstone, London and Halifax will make the Qualifiers with two more wins.

As for Leigh, it’s a little bit more complicated.

Leigh need to climb above two teams in the final two rounds to reach the Qualifiers. Their passage to the top four is by claiming wins in their final two games and hoping other results go their way.

If Halifax and London win this weekend, Leigh would need to win their final two games and hope Halifax fail to beat Rochdale or London lose to Barrow on the final day.

If Halifax and Featherstone win this weekend, Leigh would need to win their final two games and hope Halifax fail to beat Rochdale. Alternatively, they would need Featherstone to lose in Toronto and overturn Featherstone’s superior points difference, which is currently stronger by 97 points.

If Toulouse and London win this weekend, Leigh would need to win their final two games and hope Featherstone lose in Toronto and overturn Featherstone’s superior points difference, which is currently stronger by 97 points.

If Toulouse and Featherstone win this weekend, Leigh will need to win their final two games to reach the Qualifiers.