All the pressure is on Bradford, insists Pryce as he prepares to return home with Workington

Workington Town coach Leon Pryce insists all the pressure is on title-chasing Bradford as he prepares to return to Odsal with the Cumbrians this weekend.

Pryce will return in an official capacity for the first time since ending his playing career with the Bulls midway through last year – and he will look to put a serious dent into Bradford’s automatic promotion aims in the process.

Town are one of only two sides to beat Bradford this year – but Pryce insists the Bulls remain red-hot favourites.

“We understand we’re under no pressure in this game,” he said.

“Everybody is expecting a Bradford win, which gives us a free shot and rightly so – Bradford have been the form team in the competition along with York. We’ll come here as massive underdogs which is always enjoyable.

“For them to drop points now would be crucial in the race for the automatic promotion. Like I say, it is nice for me, it’s nice for us, it’s nice to come back home and it’s nice for us as a club to come here, to have a free shot with us being massive underdogs: there is nobody at all who expects us to win. All the pressure is on Bradford so to have a free shot at Odsal is very rare.”