All to play for at Featherstone!

BARLA’s season reaches a climax on Sunday (28 May) with the Xamax National Cup Final.

Fryston Warriors and Hunslet Club Parkside are both hoping to win what is historically amateur Rugby League’s most prestigious piece of silverware for the first time.

The game, at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone Rovers, kicks off at 2.00pm.

Admission is £5 (concessions £3, under 16s free).