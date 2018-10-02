All to play for in Roses clash

Lancashire and Yorkshire go head-to-head at Crosfields on Sunday (7 October, 1.00pm), with the BARLA Tri-Series Under 17s County Championship title at stake.

Yorkshire must win by eight points or more to head the final standings on points’ difference. Lancashire, meanwhile, will be champions simply through avoiding defeat by that margin. The Red Rose side will, of course, be seeking to seal the title in style with a second successive victory, having prevailed 16-4 at Cumbria at the weekend.

Cumbria had won 20-18 at Yorkshire in the opening game of the series.