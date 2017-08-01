Allen leaves Whitehaven

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Whitehaven have confirmed the departure of long-serving forward Dave Allen.

The two parties came to a “compromise agreement” after it was confirmed his season was over due to a serious injury that has prevented him played for the duration of the season.

Allen, an Ireland international, joined the club in 2015 from Widnes and made 51 appearances for the club. However an ankle injury sustained during work away from the club has prevented him from building on that this season.