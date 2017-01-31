Amateur big guns pair up in Challenge Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Four of the eight ties in the second round of the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup involve teams from the Premier Division of the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League.

It’s hard to call the clashes between Kells and Mayfield, Pilkingtons and Siddal, West Hull and Thatto Heath Crusaders, and Wigan St Patrick’s and Egremont, all of whom are likely to make an impact in the NCL’s top flight.

Elsewhere London Chargers, who beat Bridgend 116-0 in the first round, will be hard-pressed to contain Bartlett’s BARLA Yorkshire Cup holders Fryston Warriors while another London side, Wests Warriors, face a tough task at Featherstone Lions.

Haydock, fresh from a stunning success at Wath Brow, will test Xamax BARLA National Cup holders Thornhill, while York Acorn have a tough challenge at Myton.

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup (round two)

Featherstone Lions v Wests Warriors

Haydock v Thornhill Trojans

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

London Chargers v Fryston Warriors

Pilkington Recs v Siddal

Myton Warriors v York Acorn

West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers

Ties to be played Saturday 18 or Sunday 19 February.

The survivors will be joined by League 1 teams in the third round,