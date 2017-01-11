Amateurs to convene at Coventry

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

COVENTRY BEARS have invited amateur clubs in the Midlands to a meeting next Wednesday (18 January) at which the Kingstone Press League 1 outfit hopes to forge stronger links with the local grass roots scene.

The gathering, at the Butts Park Arena, will also involve a fans’ forum, and starts at 7.30pm

The initiative, dubbed the `Bears Ambassador Scheme’, is geared towards creating “a vibrant and pro-active network of local ambassadors, all promoting the Bears brand and offering opportunities to fans and the community of Coventry, Warwickshire and the West Midlands,” said Managing Director Alan Robinson.

He added: “We aim to bring the Bears closer to the community, and hope that all Midlands community clubs will attend.

“There will be a number of ways they can benefit and support the wider game in the Midlands by getting involved.”

Robinson envisages a vibrant and pro-active network of local ambassadors, recruited from the fields of education and community clubs and groups, together with the world of business.

In return, primary schools will benefit from visits from players and mascot Big Blue, and will be able to enjoy free coaching (SKY TRY) sessions, in or out of curriculum time. Children will be able to participate as mascots at Bears’ home games, and parents and friends will be entitled to discounted admission prices.

Secondary Schools, Colleges and Universities will experience Bears 5s taster sessions, inter-school competitions or Bears 5s festivals, and inclusion in community projects. Discounted ticket deals will be on offer, and Bears’ players and staff will be available for guest presentations or assemblies. Teacher training via Coventry’s accredited Embed the Pathway programme will also be available, and there will be volunteer opportunities with the Bears.

Amateur clubs, meanwhile, will be able to participate in the Bears’ match-days, will be invited to engage in community projects, and will enjoy discounted ticket deals, notably the Bears’ Community Club Cash Back Offer, through which admission to fixtures is available at greatly reduced rates, with a cash-back facility included for the grass roots outfit involved.

Other benefits for amateur clubs include holiday camps, run by the Bears, and meeting Bears’ players, staff and Big Blue.

Similar attractions are also available for businesses and fans’ groups.