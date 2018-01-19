Ambitious bid launched to bring 2021 Rugby League World Cup to Cornwall

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Could international rugby league and the 2021 World Cup be heading for Cornwall?

Representatives from the area’s premier side, Cornish Rebels RLFC, are spearheading an ambitious bid to bring the sport’s most famous tournament to Cornwall in four years’ time in an exciting move.

It is understood that the Rebels have entered an application to become one of the host cities, following League Express’ reveal late last year that in advance of 40 towns and cities have formally expressed an interest.

They have been involved with recent workshops and, following constructive, positive talks with Cornish Pirates Rugby Union Club, it is hoped that the proposed Stadium for Cornwall – a venue which would host the Pirates and Truro City FC – would be the venue of choice for a 2021 RLWC event.

With the next version of the tournament envisaged to be the greatest ever, Rebels Chairman John Beach explained his vision for the bid, saying: “Our ambition to bring a world-class sporting event to Cornwall will further progress the development of Rugby League and inspire our next generation of athletes. It will also showcase the County as a great place to live, work and invest.

“We have known right from the very start of this process that ambition is a core objective of RLWC 2021 and ambition is a word which has been synonymous with the Cornish Rebels right from the very start.

“Although we have been working on this for some time, the real work starts now as we enter the application phase and our aim is to finalise a consortium moving into spring 2018. Any interested parties are urged to contact me in the first instance on johnb@cornishrebels.co.uk.”

The bid has already received backing from Cornish Pirates General Manager Tom Magill, who has taken the opportunity to underline the important role that the Stadium for Cornwall can play for the area.

“The Pirates are delighted to support the bid to bring the Rugby League World Cup to Cornwall,” he said. “This is a clear demonstration of what can happen if Cornwall has a stadium, the opportunity to bring world class entertainment, sport and visitors to showcase the county to the world. This would be a great boost in our plans to deliver the economic, business and sporting benefits of the Stadium for Cornwall.”