Amor unnerved by competition for England selection

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Kyle Amor has spoken of his desire to secure a place in England’s World Cup squad following his early involvement in the national team.

The uncapped St Helens prop has been involved in both of England’s Elite Performance Squad training sessions this year as preparations for this year’s World Cup begin to take shape.

The Cumbrian native has no doubts that the chances of usurping one of England’s established front-rowers will be a difficult task. James Graham, Chris Hill, Mike Cooper and the Burgess brothers have all cemented themselves within the England pack over the last number of years.

However, the 29-year-old is confident a continuation of last year’s form could push him into the mix.

“Hopefully over the next six or seven weeks now I can put some performances in that will get Wayne Bennett to look at me,” Amor told TotalRL.

“He told me in one of the meetings just gone he was very close to picking me last year, so hopefully if I can pick up my form and get a seat on the plane.

“I think I’ve been heading in the right direction over the last few years, I just need to get going again this year and hit my straps.”

With England’s pack looking as competitive as ever, Amor accepts that few will expect him to make the squad heading Down Under at the end of the season. But that isn’t something that bothers him.

“I’m probably not one of the guys people think of when you think of England, but I’m not too fussed,” he said.

“I know what I can do and I’ve been in and around the big games. I’m very confident in my own ability, the pinnacle for me now is to pull on that jersey. If the coaches see enough in me they’ll pick me. No one else’s opinions matter, do they?

“We’re all competing for probably the hardest position in that team. I’m not deluded enough to know there’s probably four guys who pick themselves straight away, you could probably line up a bunch of players and journalists and they’d pick the same three or four players. For me, it’s trying to challenge. I want to play ultimately, but first, it’s by working my way into the squad.”