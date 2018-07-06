Amsterdam and Den Haag to decide Dutch Champions

The fourth NRLB Grand Final tomorrow (Saturday 7 July), in Rotterdam, will see a new name on the trophy when Amsterdam Cobras and Den Haag Knights (who have been defeated in each of the previous finals) clash to claim the silverware.

The Cobras turn-around this season has been astonishing. They spent the first two years of the competition winless and tasted victory only once in 2017 but this season they have only lost once – a crushing 6-52 defeat at home in the campaign opener against the Knights.

Den Haag too have lost only one game in 2018, going down 18-58 against a resurgent Amsterdam in round five, perfectly setting up the decider.

“Saturday is the biggest day in the club’s history,” said Dutch international and Cobras captain Ciaran Jaras. “All the boys are aware of that so there’s a lot of excitement around the team.

“We’ve taken a lot of confidence from our performances over the last month and as a group we feel we are improving with each game. The trust we have in each other on the field has been crucial to getting us over the line.”

Curtain raiser for the day will be a third place play-off between Rotterdam and Harderwijk Dolphins. “This season has been a bit of a reality check for us,” remarked Rotterdam coach Jason Bruygoms. “Both Den Haag and Amsterdam have really stepped up their game.

“It’s great for the sport as a whole in the Netherlands. The level has really been raised this year.”