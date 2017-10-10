Andrew Henderson named new Warrington assistant

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Andrew Henderson has left London Broncos to become the new assistant coach at Warrington Wolves.

The 38-year-old has agreed a deal that will see him become Steve Price’s number two after he was given permission to take the Warrington job by London’s hierarchy.

Henderson’s stock has risen rapidly since taking over at the Broncos, guiding the club to consecutive top two finishes in the Championship. In 2016, London only missed out on the Million Pound Game due to points difference, while last year they again finished sixth in the Qualifiers after scaring a number of clubs, including the Wolves.

But following the departures of Andy Ackers and William Barthau, Henderson was looking at a re-build of his successful side over recent years.

It’s understood that Warrington’s decision-makers have admired the highly-rated Henderson for some time, and have now lured him to the club.

As a player, Henderson is currently the most-capped player in Scotland’s history, while domestically he played for the likes of Barrow, Castleford and Sheffield.

Questions now stand over the future of the Broncos. With Henderson now joining Ackers and Barthau in leaving the club, with the latter expected to join Championship rivals Toulouse, London have lost three key components of their recent success.