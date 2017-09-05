Annakin considering new Wakefield deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Annakin has played his way into a new contract with the club.

According to League Express, Annakin was initially told he would not be offered a contract for 2018 but has impressed Trinity officials in recent weeks, most recently in their victory over Salford last Friday.

Annakin’s career suffered a serious setback 12 months ago, when he was involved in a car accident, suffering a dislocated hip which initially kept him sidelined for the remainder of last season and until April this year.

But recently, his form has persuaded the club to offer him a new two-year deal to remain in West Yorkshire.

Read the full story in League Express, available in stores now or online at TotalRL.com/le.