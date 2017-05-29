Another hat-trick for Eden against Centurions

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Greg Eden made it four hat-tricks in a row as Castleford Tigers eased past Leigh Centurions 38-0.

Jesse Sene-Lefao touched down two tries to put Castleford in control with just over 20 minutes played.

Eden then scored three tries in five minutes to continue his fine personal run and see the Tigers into a 28-0 half time lead.

The on-fire winger touched down his fourth shortly after the re-start to close further on Denny Solomona’s Super League try-scoring record.

Jamie Acton saw his effort ruled out with Leigh still scoreless before Luke Gale was held up at the other end.

Jake Webster crashed over two tackles later however before Daryl Powell had the luxury of resting Gale in the final 10 minutes in a wholly comfortable victory.

Leigh: 18 Gregg McNally, 5 Matty Dawson, 3 Ben Crooks, 31 Matthew Fleming, 1 Mitch Brown, 20 Ben Reynolds, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 24 Jamie Acton, 21 Liam Hood, 29 Lachlan Burr, 11 Cory Paterson, 17 Atelea Vea, 12 Glenn Stewart; Subs: 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Danny Tickle, 16 Antoni Maria, 23 Sam Hopkins.

Castleford: 1 Zak Hardaker, 2 Greg Minikin, 3 Jake Webster, 4 Michael Shenton, 5 Greg Eden, 16 Ben Roberts, 7 Luke Gale, 10 Grant Millington, 9 Paul McShane, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Adam Milner; Subs: 17 Junior Moors, 18 Matt Cook, 23 Tom Holmes, 33 Kevin Larroyer.

Tries: Sene-Lefao 2, Eden 4, Webster; Goals: Gale 5.

More details from this game will feature in next Monday’s League Express.