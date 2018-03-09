Another NCL fixture succumbs to the weather

Drighlington’s home game with Leigh East in tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Two programme has been postponed.

The Leeds outfit’s pitch is unfit, and the fixture cannot be reversed as East are hosting the Masters international between Great Britain and Australia.

Two other matches – both in Division Three – have been reversed, with Salford City Roosters due to host Dewsbury Celtic, and Stanley Rangers set to entertain Waterhead.

East Leeds’ derby in Division Two with Hunslet Warriors, however, is not going ahead, as both Easy Road and Hunslet Green are unfit.

KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Fixtures (Saturday 10 March 2018)

PREMIER DIVISION

Myton Warriors v Kells

Normanton Knights v Wath Brow Hornets

Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside

Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull

Underbank Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks

Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs

Lock Lane v Skirlaugh

Milford Marlins v Bradford Dudley Hill

Oulton Raiders v Thornhill Trojans

York Acorn v Featherstone Lions

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Saddleworth Rangers

Crosfields v Hull Dockers

Drighlington v Leigh East – postponed

East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors- postponed

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

West Bowling v Wigan St Judes

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm

Beverley v Blackbrook

Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers

Oldham St Anne’s v Millom

Salford City Roosters v Dewsbury Celtic

Stanley Rangers v Waterhead Warriors

TotalRL.com will update in the light of any further postponed or switched fixtures