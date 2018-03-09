Another NCL fixture succumbs to the weather

Drighlington’s home game with Leigh East in tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Two programme has been postponed.
The Leeds outfit’s pitch is unfit, and the fixture cannot be reversed as East are hosting the Masters international between Great Britain and Australia.
Two other matches – both in Division Three – have been reversed, with Salford City Roosters due to host Dewsbury Celtic, and Stanley Rangers set to entertain Waterhead.
East Leeds’ derby in Division Two with Hunslet Warriors, however, is not going ahead, as both Easy Road and Hunslet Green are unfit.
KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Fixtures (Saturday 10 March 2018)
PREMIER DIVISION
Myton Warriors v Kells
Normanton Knights v Wath Brow Hornets
Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside
Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull
Underbank Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks
Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs
Lock Lane v Skirlaugh
Milford Marlins v Bradford Dudley Hill
Oulton Raiders v Thornhill Trojans
York Acorn v Featherstone Lions
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Saddleworth Rangers
Crosfields v Hull Dockers
Drighlington v Leigh East – postponed
East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors- postponed
Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
West Bowling v Wigan St Judes
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm
Beverley v Blackbrook
Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers
Oldham St Anne’s v Millom
Salford City Roosters v Dewsbury Celtic
Stanley Rangers v Waterhead Warriors
TotalRL.com will update in the light of any further postponed or switched fixtures