Another new Bradford Bulls company registered on Companies House

Is this the biggest clue yet regarding the future of Bradford Bulls?

With many people suspecting an announcement is due at some point today (Friday), a brand-new company has been set up on Companies House called ‘Bradford Bulls 2017 Limited’ by Andrew David Kenneth Chalmers.

Last week, it emerged that a company registered by David Thorne – one of the men understood to be involved in the running to relaunch the Bulls – had been placed on Companies House: and now, another has materialised – which can be viewed here.

We understand that Chalmers had bid to buy the Bulls from administration but had his bid rejected by the administrators late last year.

Chalmers is the former chairman of New Zealand Rugby League.

More to follow..