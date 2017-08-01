Anthony Gelling posts video mocking sin-bin for heading the ball

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

We all know by now that Anthony Gelling is a bit of a character.

But his latest shenanigans might just be the best yet.

The Cook Island international was in the headlines once again on Sunday after he comically headed the ball away as Salford looked to restart the play during the Challenge Cup semi-final.

His actions got him sin-binned, much to the frustration of his head coach Shaun Wane, who said he’d be having words with him when he saw him.

Anthony Gelling, what were you thinking? pic.twitter.com/n4dVxq3w3B — The Challenge Cup (@TheChallengeCup) August 1, 2017

Nevertheless, it’s done nothing to stop Gelling making fun of the situation after he posted a hilarious video of him walking around with a neck brace and bandages on.

He even had the audacity to claim the player who threw the ball in his direction should have been sent off.

Posting on Twitter, Gelling sent the video and said: “I’m simply a victim, who ever threw that ball should of been sent off.”

I'm simply a victim , who ever threw that ball should of been sent off. pic.twitter.com/0LCxg8a7oM — Anthony Gelling (@AnthonyGelling) August 1, 2017

It isn’t the first time Gelling has made a name for himself. In the 2015 World Club Challenge, he was sin-binned for attempting to charge down a penalty goal conversion, while off-the-field his activities include creating hilarious parody music videos about his teammates and driving his BMX to home games.

His actions have resulted in him being dubbed as ‘the man of the people’. It’s easy to understand why.