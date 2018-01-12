Anthony Gelling secures move to New Zealand Warriors

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Wigan centre Anthony Gelling has signed a one-year deal with NRL side New Zealand Warriors.

The 27-year-old was recently granted a release from his contract in Super League to be closer to family in New Zealand, and has quickly moved to secure a contract overseas.

Gelling had been in training with Stephen Kearney’s side and did enough to earn a contract for the 2018 season.

Inevitably, Gelling celebrated the deal in his own unique way – by producing his own video announcing the deal.

The Cook Islands international pokes fun at the fact he’s unemployed before being offered “peanuts” to work in a zoo, only for Kearney to ring him on another line.

DISCLAIMER: This video contains language some people may find offensive.

Just as things were looking doubtful …. pic.twitter.com/bk7Cg8EjPe — Anthony Gelling (@AnthonyGelling) January 12, 2018

“It’s a stroke of luck for us that Anthony has come back,” said Vodafone Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney.

“He proved himself in the Super League and has immediately impressed us at training this week.

“We’re thrilled we’ve been able to add him to our squad. He brings size and some special skills, providing further depth and increasing competition among our outside backs.”