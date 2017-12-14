Anticipating the next NCL campaign..

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

FIXTURES for the 2018 Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League are to be issued tomorrow afternoon (Friday 15 December).

Interest will focus, in particular, on reigning champions Thatto Heath Crusaders and new boys Beverley, while there will be plenty of attention given to Hunslet Club Parkside, the Xamax BARLA National Cup holders, who have risen swiftly through the ranks to the top flight.

Details will feature on Totalrl.com and, of course, in Monday’s League Express.