Argentina, Brazil and Colombia name historic Test teams

35 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Argentina, Brazil and Colombia have announced their squad’s for this weekend’s Primer Rugby League Campeonato Latinoamericano. The tournament opens at 4 pm this Friday, at the Club de Golf 7 Rios on the eastern outskirts of Los Angeles, in the Bio Bio Province of Chile.

With the various nations having developed largely in isolation, this historic two-day event will offer an intriguing insight into contrasting attainment levels, styles and coaching. Three weeks of coaching, development and promotional activities have been built around the event, which should encourage participants and fans to watch the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

On Friday, Argentina will play Colombia in the opening game followed by Chile facing Brazil at 5.40 pm. Saturday will see a bronze medal playoff at 4 pm, followed by an interim exhibition match between to women’s teams (Chile and Argentina) and the Championship Final at 6pm.

These events mark the first time all four nations have met on Latin American soil, to play Rugby XIII under full RLIF rules, including limited interchange and documented eligibility.

All teams are permitted to use a total of 20 players across the two days, with the normal restriction to 17 men for each individual match.

From the players selected, only one player – Colombian captain Sebastian Martinez – is resident outside South America, having been raised in Australia after arriving from Bogota in childhood.

Host nation Chile will name its 20-man squad in the next 24 hours and is likely to be at least 80% comprised of Chilean residents, with a handful of Australian-based heritage players lending their expertise. Chile is the only one of the competing nations already placed in the world-rankings, having previously participated in Tests in Australia (against El Salvador and Thailand) and in an unofficial international against Poland.

El Salvador will not participate in the tournament this time around but will send domestically-based delegates to form closer relationships with fellow Latin American nations. Lead referee for the tournament will be Chilean-born Juan Perez, a previous member of the Queensland Rugby League elite referees squad.

Three weeks of coaching, development and promotional activities have been built around the event, which will also encourage participants and fans to follow the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Roughly 100kg in donated uniforms, balls and boots will be distributed by 13 Latin Heat Rugby League volunteers, who have self-funded their way to Chile to assist in staging the event.

Three weeks of coaching, development and promotional activities have been built around the event, which will also encourage participants and fans to follow the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

The Latinoamericano Championship is a self-funded event, with all participants paying for their own travel and accommodation. If you wish to make a donation go to: https://chuffed.org/project/latino-rugby-league-championship

SQUAD LISTS

ARGENTINA (Male team)

ALONSO, Sebastian; BALDO, Ariel; BARRERA, Gaston; CANEPA, Juan; COSSO, Ariel; COSSO, Gustavo; DE ROVERE, Juan; ESCOBAR, Lucas; GIMENEZ, Luciano; LIZARZUAY, Facundo; LOPEZ, Fernando; MARTINEZ, Ares; MONTENEGRO, Sebastian; MOYANO, Dario; PEREYRA, Luciano; RILO, Bruno; ROMERO, Emiliano; STOCO, Leonel; TRAVERSO, Ignacio; VILLALVA, Marcelo

ARGENTINA (Female team)

BERDUN, Clarisa; BESCOS, Samira; CRESPO, Rocio; DO PAZO, Melina; ESPINDOLA, Virginia; FARIAS, Delfina; GIMENEZ ACOSTA, Maria; GOMEZ, Maria; AEHLER, Ana; LAURENT, Sofia; RETAMAR, Florencia; TORRES, Jimena; VELAZQUEZ, Milagros

BRAZIL (Male team)

AMORIM FILHO, Mauro; BATISTA, Joao; CANDIDO SILVA, Vinicius; DA FONSECA, Cardoso; DA SILVA, Joao Pedro; DA VITORIA FERREIRA, Caio; DE ARAUJO, Murillo; DOS SANTOS, Clayson; FERNANDES, Earle; FIAMONCINI JUNIOR, Arestides; FROES CANEIRO, Gilberto; FROES CANEIRO, Hugo; GRAEF RIBEIRO, Gabriel; PEREIRA DE FARIA, Liniker; ROCHA ARANTES, Alexandre; ROSA SILVA, Carlos; SILVA GARROS, Gabriel; VINAS VIEIRA, Lucas

COLOMBIA (Male)

AGUIRRE MUNOZ, Yadred; BAENE MURILLO, Manuel; BARRERA, Duvan; BASTIDAS, Johan; LORES, Manuel; LINARES LEGUIZAMON, Hector; LOPEZ, John Alejandro; LOPEZ AGUDELO, Diego; MARTINEZ, Sebastian; MORALES HERNANDEZ, Anderson; PENA TORRES, Andres; PERICO DAZA, Nicolas; RENDON CARDOZO, Andres Felipe; TEJADA, Giovani; VALENCIA GALLEGO, Luis David; VERA GIRALDO, Daniel (Final four players yet to be named)

CHILE

Male and Female squads to be announced shortly.

Contact: Robert Burgin (Founder – Latin American Rugby League Inc.) robert@sambatimes.com