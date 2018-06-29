Armed Forces Day beckons at Drighlington

Tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League fixture between Drighlington and Askam will centre around Armed Forces Day celebrations.
The Armed Forces charity, SSAFA, will benefit from the event, which is coincidentally taking place on the 375th anniversary of the Battle of Adwalton Moor, which was fought on or around the site of Drighlington’s pitch in 1643, the Royalists defeating the Parliamentarians during the English Civil War.
Members of the Royal British Legion will be in attendance, and all ex-service personnel are invited to the game. And a contingent of musketeers from the English Civil War Society will fire a volley to start and end a minute’s applause prior to the match.
Drighlington’s Under 10s will take on Normanton in a curtain-raiser, at 1.00pm, while the club has organised a barbecue and stalls. It is also hoped that the Lord of the Manor, Malcolm Dickinson, who is a keen supporter of SSAFA, will be able to attend.
Tomorrow’s programme in the NCL is:
Saturday 30 June 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Kells v Hunslet Club Parkside
Normanton Knights v Myton Warriors
Rochdale Mayfield v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Siddal v Egremont Rangers
West Hull v Wath Brow Hornets
Wigan St Patrick’s v Underbank Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Bradford Dudley Hill v Thornhill Trojans
Ince Rose Bridge v Lock Lane
Leigh Miners Rangers v York Acorn
Oulton Raiders v Featherstone Lions
Pilkington Recs v Skirlaugh
Shaw Cross Sharks v Milford Marlins
DIVISION TWO
Crosfields v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Drighlington v Askam
East Leeds v West Bowling
Saddleworth Rangers v Hunslet Warriors
Stanningley v Leigh East
Wigan St Jude’s v Hull Dockers
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Salford City Roosters
Gateshead Storm v Waterhead Warriors
Oldham St Anne’s v Clock Face Miners
Woolston Rovers v Eastmoor Dragons
The game between Beverley and Stanley Rangers has been cancelled following Rangers’ withdrawal from the league.