Armed Forces Day beckons at Drighlington

Tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League fixture between Drighlington and Askam will centre around Armed Forces Day celebrations.

The Armed Forces charity, SSAFA, will benefit from the event, which is coincidentally taking place on the 375th anniversary of the Battle of Adwalton Moor, which was fought on or around the site of Drighlington’s pitch in 1643, the Royalists defeating the Parliamentarians during the English Civil War.

Members of the Royal British Legion will be in attendance, and all ex-service personnel are invited to the game. And a contingent of musketeers from the English Civil War Society will fire a volley to start and end a minute’s applause prior to the match.

Drighlington’s Under 10s will take on Normanton in a curtain-raiser, at 1.00pm, while the club has organised a barbecue and stalls. It is also hoped that the Lord of the Manor, Malcolm Dickinson, who is a keen supporter of SSAFA, will be able to attend.

Tomorrow’s programme in the NCL is:

Saturday 30 June 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Kells v Hunslet Club Parkside

Normanton Knights v Myton Warriors

Rochdale Mayfield v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Siddal v Egremont Rangers

West Hull v Wath Brow Hornets

Wigan St Patrick’s v Underbank Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Bradford Dudley Hill v Thornhill Trojans

Ince Rose Bridge v Lock Lane

Leigh Miners Rangers v York Acorn

Oulton Raiders v Featherstone Lions

Pilkington Recs v Skirlaugh

Shaw Cross Sharks v Milford Marlins

DIVISION TWO

Crosfields v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Drighlington v Askam

East Leeds v West Bowling

Saddleworth Rangers v Hunslet Warriors

Stanningley v Leigh East

Wigan St Jude’s v Hull Dockers

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Salford City Roosters

Gateshead Storm v Waterhead Warriors

Oldham St Anne’s v Clock Face Miners

Woolston Rovers v Eastmoor Dragons

The game between Beverley and Stanley Rangers has been cancelled following Rangers’ withdrawal from the league.