Armstrong challenges Widnes to go all out against Halifax

New Widnes signing Tom Armstrong had admitted he has fitted in seamlessly at the Vikings.

Armstrong is one of two new signings at the Club, alongside Tom Olbison, in the off-season after joining from Leigh Centurions on a two-year deal.

The 27-year old has said that despite coming in as a new face to the squad, he has now settled in really well with the rest of his teammates.

“It’s been a good transition,” he said.

“There was a bit of banter with everyone but after the WAKTU training camp, it really pushed us all physically and mentally, and that ended up breaking down barriers which now makes me feel like I’m one of the boys.”

Armstrong is preparing for his second game in Widnes colours against a Halifax side who Armstrong had many tough encounters with during his time at Leigh. Widnes have also had several battles with the Championship club in recent times. The two sides drew last pre-season, while Widnes were pushed the distance when the two clubs met in the Challenge Cup.

With just two pre-season fixtures left before the Vikings 2017 Betfred Super League campaign starts, Armstrong is hoping the players can use this Sunday’s game against Halifax to fine tune aspects of their performance.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to try and get some points on the board and play some real flowing rugby,” he said.

“We know it’s going to be tough and Halifax will be up for the game so we can’t underestimate them and we won’t.

“We will bring our ‘A-game’ on Sunday and treat it like any other fixture. Hopefully it will show the fans what to expect going into the Karalius Cup fixture at St Helens and then moving into the start of the season.”