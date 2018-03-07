Arona eyeing long-term stay – and trophy success – with Wakefield Trinity

This story first appeared in this Monday’s League Express. To ensure you get stories like this as soon as they’re published, why not open your digital subscription and have the paper delivered to your smart device every Sunday night?

Tinirau Arona insists he has no plans to return home to Australia at the end of this season – and admits he wants to remain part of a Wakefield side he feels has the potential to win the Super League title.

The popular forward is out-of-contract at the end of this season, but says that with his family settled into life in England nicely, he will not head home even if a new deal with Trinity doesn’t materialise.

Instead, he will try and secure a contract with another Super League club and stay in this country: but admits he would be keen to hang around at Wakefield for a while yet.

He told League Express: “Wakefield is my home now and we’ve grown a good group of friends who have become a family to us. My partner and kids are enjoying life over here, and I’m enjoying being a part of Wakefield.

“I’m hoping to continue my journey in England next year. I want to win championships and trophies now though; I’ve been at clubs like Sydney and Cronulla who have been successful but I’ve not really been involved in the squads there. I want to be part of a title-winning team, and I feel Wakefield are heading in that direction.”

Arona also believes the best is yet to come from a player who was voted player of the year by Trinity supporters in 2017.

“Compared to when I first arrived in England, I’ve grown a lot as a player,” he said.

“I’ve learned the English game, and I feel like I’ve got better and better. Last year, it was great to get recognised by the fans by what I do on the field. I was honoured – and a little bit surprised. But I feel that I’m a bit like a fine wine – the best is yet to come!

“It makes my job easier knowing everyone is all happy and settled here, and I can just worry about my job on the paddock.

“That’s half the battle as a player overseas; and if your family are settled, you’re in a good place. Whether it’s at Wakefield or another club in England, I plan on sticking around here next year.”