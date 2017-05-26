Arundel pens new Wakefield deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Joe Arundel has signed a new two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity, keeping him with the club until the end of 2019.

The centre joined Trinity back in 2015 following the move from Hull FC, and has made 65 appearances for the club since, scoring 13 tries.

“I am very pleased,” he said.

“It is good to get my future sorted for the next two years and I look forward to progress and build on what has been a successful time so far. The deal has happened pretty fast and I am really looking forward to the next two years at Wakefield.”

Chris Chester said: “I am delighted that Joe has committed his future for another two years, he has been playing some of his best football at the club. It gives us some really good competition in the outside backs and the contract is a reward for his consistency.”