Ashall stars as Widnes hold off Warrington

A young Widnes side held their nerve to record a 26-22 victory over Warrington.

Fullback Olly Ashall put in a stunning display as he scored two tries on his return from a 12-month injury layoff to help the Vikings to an encouraging win.

The Vikings built a 26-0 lead, and although Warrington hit back with four tries in the last 25 minutes, they came during a time in which Denis Betts had brought off the majority of his senior players in the side.

Ashall scored the opening two tries before his 40-metre break set up Stefan Marsh for a third try, which was followed up on the next set by young winger Owen Buckley to secure a 20-0 half-time lead.

It was a terrible first-half for Steve Price as Warrington head coach, with debutant Bryson Goodwin going off with a concussion.

Keanan Brand scored early in the second-half to add to the advantage, and although Warrington eventually sparked into life, scoring four tries through Jack Johnson, Toby King (2) and Pat Moran, Widnes held on.

