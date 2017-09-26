Ashton Sims dressed as The Undertaker, Jake Mamo pretending to be a princess, it can only mean one thing – Mad Monday

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

We’ve all heard about Mad Monday.

It’s that day at the end of every season when players celebrate the end of another long slog of a year before putting their feet up for the winter.

The only thing is, we very rarely get much insight into what actually happens on Mad Monday.

Until now.

The internet is the gift the keeps on giving in that sense, as social media presented us with several pictures to explain just what exactly happens.

Most usually, these days involve fancy dress, and the Warrington Wolves lads lived up to that tradition with some fine costumes, with Ashton Sims dressed as the Undertaker perhaps our favourite.

Were Globetrotter'in 😅 #Harlem #MadMonday 🔴🔵 A post shared by DRE (@andresavelio) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Andre Savelio and other Warrington stars continued to wear matching kit off the field on Mad Monday.

Then there is the outright outrageous. Step up Ryan Atkins and Matty Blythe, who worked together to become Warrington’s very own Marcus and Kevin Copeland from the popular movie White Chicks.

Mad Monday!!!!!! 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺 #whitechicks A post shared by rararyan85 (@rararyan85) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

But perhaps topping the boys at Warrington is Huddersfield’s very own Jake Mamo, who went one better and dressed up as a princess.

Honestly.

Standard #starshotz A post shared by Jake Mamo (@mamsssssss) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The Giants fullback certainly has the hairstyle for it, although this is an image you may never be able to erase from your memory.

But a big up to the London boys as well.

More so, the Broncos’ head of performance Michael Eccles may be the early contender for outfit of the year in this number, as he rollerskated his way through the capital.

Have you any other Mad Monday photos to show us? Let us know on Twitter.