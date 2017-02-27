Aston disgusted with “disgraceful” Sheffield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Furious Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston blasted his side after they slumped to a 54-10 defeat at home to Batley.

The Eagles conceded 32 points in the second-half as they suffered a third defeat in their opening four games of the season.

Aston watched on as his side were embarrassed by the Bulldogs, who raced in for 10 tries during the afternoon, and he admitted that the performance was unacceptable.

“We were a disgrace,” he said.

“An absolute disgrace. I think there’s people putting a Sheffield Eagles shirt on that shouldn’t be doing and aren’t proud enough, so I’m pretty annoyed and pretty angry about it.”

Aston also lamented specific weaknesses within his team: “Discipline, respect and commitment, because when you are letting in that many points you have got to question the commitment of the group to defend.”

A full report is in Monday’s League Express, available in stores now or online at totalrl.com/le.