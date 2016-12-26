Aston out to impress in Rhinos debut

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Cory Aston is hoping he can begin to make an immediate mark on his new club after being named in the Leeds Rhinos squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield on Boxing Day.

Cory’s father is 1998 Lance Todd Trophy winner Mark Aston and the 21-year-old halfback says the move away from home in Sheffield for the first time has been an exciting factor in his development.

He said: “It was pretty surreal on that first morning when I came to training at Kirkstall.

“I walked through the door and then you are changing alongside blokes who you had only ever seen on television playing for England and Leeds.

“It didn’t take long to get used to it, but it was strange at first. Pre-season has been tough and the coaching staff have really been putting us through our paces.

“There have been a few tired afternoons so far. I like to go home and have a nap after training because it has been tough, but I am enjoying the challenge.”

Aston played 69 games for the Eagles in the Championship since making his debut in 2013 as an 18-year-old.

He has amassed 31 tries and was part of the Sheffield side that reached the Qualifiers in 2015.

He is also a talented goal-kicker, having booted 93 goals for the Eagles last season.

The Leeds Rhinos line-up, to face Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Jimmy Keinhorst, Carl Ablett, Ash Handley, Liam Sutcliffe, Cory Aston, Brad Singleton, Jordan Lilley, Mitch Garbutt, Josh Jordan-Roberts, Brett Delaney, Adam Cuthbertson. Subs: Sam Hallas, Anthony Mullally, Josh Walters, Jack Ormondroyd, Jordan Baldwinson, Cameron Smith.