Aston keen to help Jack Owens rediscover himself at Sheffield

Mark Aston is confident that Sheffield can help reignite Jack Owens’ career.

The St Helens youngster joined the Eagles last week on a season-long loan having failed to establish himself in the red vee following his move from Widnes in 2016.

Owens’ career has stagnated during his time at Langtree Park and he is now set to be on the lookout for a new club after confirming to League Express this week that he will not be staying at the club beyond the end of the year.

With his future likely dependent on his performances at Sheffield, Aston is confident he can help him rediscover himself.

“He’s going to be a great kid,” Aston said.

“This kid is still only 22. I’ve pinched myself that we’ve had the chance to bring him into the club and he’s with us until the end of the season.

“It’s massive for him because at the end of the day when he was at Widnes he was the next big thing. He went to a big club in St Helens and it didn’t quite work for him.

“Now he has to step back and start talking about Jack Owens again. I talked to him about that and we’ve started that process. Hopefully, he can relight his career. Whether that’s with us or not, but he’s a great kid and he’s going to be good for us.”

