Aston offers damning verdict on ‘heartless’ Sheffield

29 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Mark Aston described his side as “heartless and soulless” after they were humiliated by Batley Bulldogs.

Aston watched on in horror as his side went down 70-12 to Batley, who leapfrogged them in the table as a result.

It was a second heavy defeat on the bounce for the Eagles after being thrashed 54-0 by Halifax a week earlier.

The Sheffield coach has previously questioned his side’s character and commitment this year, but a string of results appeared to suggest they had turned a corner.

However, Aston disagreed.

“It was a heartless and soulless performance, there’s no pulling punches about that,” he said.

“We’re doing the talking but not doing the walking. Hopefully they’ve shovelled the last bit of mud out and we can start filling it back in now.

“You cover over the cracks. We got through that period and covered over the cracks, but now the cracks are reappearing. Have we changed the personnel? No, so it’s one of them where all we’ve done is paper over the cracks.

“What we have to do now is bite our tongue, try and fetch one or two people in, get through the year and change, and significantly change.

“I know where I’m going and where this club is going and what we need to do. Some people will be part of it, some people won’t.

“What we’ll do is what we did 17 years ago and build it up again and get good people in and around us and start building again. It might take years, but the club is alive and we just have to keep working.”