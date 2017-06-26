Aston satisfied with Sheffield response despite third straight defeat

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston has called for consistency after his side’s spirited defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Eagles went down 40-18 to the league leaders, who secured their place in the top four as a result.

For Sheffield, this was a third successive defeat that leaves them seven points clear of relegation, but Aston was pleased nevertheless after their recent drubbings at the expense of Halifax and Batley.

“It was a massive performance today that gives us that bit of confidence going into Swinton next week,” he said.

“We’ve got some big games coming up and I just wanted the attitude. Anybody can be left out here. Menzie Yere hasn’t been great and yes he picked up an injury but I’d have probably left him out as well.

“People have to have a reality check because we’ve worked hard this year to get ourself in a position to stay up and I wouldn’t be happy if we threw all that hard work away from being soft on ourselves.

“I want to win at least three of the last four games in the league so we can relax a little bit so I can have a smile on my face for a change. We want competition for places and hopefully that will fetch the best out of the players until the end of the season.”