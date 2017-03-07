Aston set to grill players after poor performances

Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston has promised supporters he will be “totally brutal and honest” with his players after their poor start to the season.

The Championship club is currently second from bottom after picking up just one victory in their opening five games, and are out of the relegation zone only due to Bradford’s points deduction.

Aston has seen his side concede 146 points in their last three matches, which prompted him to call his side a “disgrace” following defeat to Batley two weeks ago.

Having seen his side lose 50-10 against Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday, Aston revealed that tough conversations would take place this week.

“I’ve said previously that it might get a little bit worse before it gets better,” he said.

“We have been quite honest with them, there is maybe a bit of one-on-one conversations to be had, and when that happens I will be totally brutal and honest with them. Hopefully we will then get the response that we want. “My hope is that we have gone as far down as we can when we lost at home to Batley, and we can start to build something now with these lads.”

Sheffield take on second-placed Featherstone this week.

