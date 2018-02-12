Aston unconcerned by Sheffield’s slow start

Mark Aston insists his side will come good despite their slow start to the season.

Sheffield suffered a second consecutive defeat as they fell to a 30-10 defeat to Halifax.

It leaves the Eagles winless after two games, but Aston was encouraged by his side’s performance.

“We had a dig again,” said Aston.

“The scoreline doesn’t really reflect the effort the boys put in. When you get into games like these and build pressure, there’s got to be an outcome.

“The start of the season was always going to be tough. We’ve got the first four away, which isn’t ideal.

“London and Toronto are our first games at home on a 3G pitch, so we won’t have the mud and the sliding like at Halifax.”