Tonga fans to have their day in Auckland

The RLWC2017 have announced that a fan day will be held in Auckland this Tuesday for Rugby League supporters in New Zealand to celebrate Tonga’s first World Cup semi-final berth after their 24-22 quarter-final thriller over Lebanon in Christchurch.

The fan day at SKYCITY in Auckland’s CBD will involve players from both semi-finalist teams, with Tonga’s opponents to be determined tomorrow (Sunday) in the decider between England and Papua New Guinea in Melbourne.

Australia have already qualified for the first semi-final to be played in Brisbane next Friday (24 November) against the winner of tonight’s other match in New Zealand between the Kiwis and Fiji in Wellington.

Following their enthralling battle with Lebanon tonight, the Mate Ma’a Tonga team paid tribute to their fans for the incredible support that has helped them progress to an historic RLWC semi-final at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium next Saturday (25 November).

Mate Ma’a Tonga coach Kristian Woolf said: “The support had been overwhelming for the players and played a huge part in the success the team has had in the tournament.

“Everywhere we have gone, we have been greeted by incredible crowds and they have really reminded all the team who they are playing for.”

Tonga captain Sika Manu said Tuesday’s fan day is a great opportunity for fans to show their support for the team in an otherwise busy week preparing for the semi-final.

“We know that our fans will understand that it is a huge week and with a place in the World Cup final on the line, we’re focussed on getting the result,” Manu said.

Full reports from all the weekend’s World Cup games will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.