Aussies head into Student semis

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Australia have joined Scotland as certainties for the Student World Cup semi-finals.

The hosts have beaten the Pacific Islands 68-16 in Sydney – a result which, added to their 54-10 win over England on Friday, means they are certain to finish in the top two on Group A.

Scotland had booked their spot by accounting for Ireland 38-24 earlier today, having seen off Wales 48-18 on Friday.

England, meanwhile, beat Wales 22-4 today and both of those sides’ destinies may not be determined until the final round of group fixtures has been completed on Wednesday.

Ireland, meanwhile, would have to turn the form book upside down, and give Australia a real hammering on Wednesday, to have any chance of making the semi-finals.

Reports on all games will feature in tomorrow’s League Express.

Results

Friday 7 July

GROUP A: Pacific Islands 48 Ireland 4.

GROUP B: Scotland 48 Wales 18.

CROSS-GROUP: England 10 Australia 54.

Sunday 9 July

GROUP A: Australia 68 Pacific Islands 16.

GROUP B: Wales 4 England 22.

CROSS-GROUP: Ireland 24 Scotland 38.

Fixtures

Wednesday 12 July

GROUP A: Australia v Ireland.

GROUP B: England v Scotland.

CROSS-GROUP: Pacific Islands v Wales.

Friday 14 July

World Cup Semi-finals and fifth v sixth play-off.

Sunday 16 July

Student World Cup Final (Pepper Stadium, Penrith, 4.15pm).