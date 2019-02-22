Austin powers into Super League and onto the cover of Rugby League World!

There has been quite an influx of big names into Super League this season, and Blake Austin is one of the biggest, signing up for duty at Warrington Wolves. In the new issue of Rugby League World magazine, out now, he talks to Gareth Walker about the transition from the NRL and what made him decide to try his luck in the UK.

And what about the ones that got away? The big name signings that never quite materialised over the years? RLW editor Matt Shaw has carried out some extensive research and the results read like a who’s who of Rugby League. You can find out the details inside this issue.

There is also a club-by-club preview of the new season down under, so you can get ready for the big kick off in the NRL.

England and Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale joins RLW and in his debut column, he talks about the traumatic impact of the injury that ended his season before it had begun.

We track down the legendary Adrian Morley to find out what he’s up to outside of Rugby League these days and London Broncos coach Danny Ward entertains us with a few more of his classic one-liners.

Self-styled ‘man of the people’ Anthony Gelling answers your questions in our latest Quickfire Q & A and we catch up with Toronto’s new signing from the NRL Ricky Leutele to find out how he has managed to slip under the radar in all the pre-season chatter.

There’s a lot more inside too, including Wigan’s Combined XIII, a trip back in time to the opening of Dewsbury Rams’ Owl Lane stadium, and we celebrate the survival of Keighley Cougars with a special four page feature.

Our regular Women’s Rugby League coverage focuses on Wigan Warriors captain Gemma Walsh and on the international scene we look at the divided city of Belgrade: are you Red Star or are you Partizan?

Our Dedicated Fan features an avid Hull Kingston Rovers supporter and in contrast, the Labour MP Karl Turner explains why he had to switch allegiances from Hull FC to Hull KR when he got elected!

There’s also a fantastic competition prize up for grabs… the chance to win a training session with St Helens and France international Theo Fages.

In shops across the UK from Friday 22 Feb, click here to find your nearest stockist. Or download the digital edition from www.totalrl.com/rlw – Also available by post and on subscription worldwide from www.totalrl.com/shop