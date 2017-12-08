Australia extend lead at top of world rankings

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Australia have strengthened their positions in the world rankings following their World Cup triumph.

The latest standings were released by the RLIF, with the Kangaroos now holding a 347 point advantage.

England remain third despite reaching the final, with New Zealand retaining second spot despite shock defeats to Tonga and Fiji.

The big movers are Lebanon, who have risen from 18th to ninth, while Tonga’s successful World Cup has seen them move from 11th to fourth.

Scotland have dropped three places to seventh after failing to win a game at the competition, while Ireland have also dropped down the rankings despite winning two of their games, with Tonga, Lebanon and Papua New Guinea all moving above them.

Wales have dropped three places to 12th while Fiji have moved up two places to fifth.

Men’s World Rankings

Australia New Zealand England Tonga Fiji Samoa Scotland France Lebanon PNG Ireland Wales Italy USA Jamaica Serbia Canada Malta Russia Belgium Spain Norway Greece Philippines Ukraine Czech Republic Netherlands Germany Hungary Cook Islands Sweden Chile Niue Denmark South Africa Vanuatu El Salvador Thailand Argentina Colombia Japan Solomon Islands Brazil Uruguay Hong Kong Bulgaria Latvia Morocco

Meanwhile, for the first time ever, a Women’s world rankings, with Australia topping the list following their World Cup triumph. England, like their male counterparts, occupy third place.

Women’s World Rankings