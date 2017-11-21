Australia and Fiji unchanged for semi-final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Australia and Fiji have named unchanged sides for their upcoming World Cup semi-final.

The Kangaroos enter the semi-final at Brisbane Stadium as the strong favourites having not conceded more than one try in any game on their way to the last four.

However, The Bati have already shocked the world with their victory over New Zealand and Mick Potter’s side will again rely on the talents of Jarryd Hayne and others in their third consecutive semi-final.

AUSTRALIA

1 Billy SLATER

2 Dane GAGAI

3 William CHAMBERS

4 Joshua DUGAN

5 Valentine HOLMES

6 Michael MORGAN

7 Cooper CRONK

8 Aaron WOODS

9 Cameron SMITH (c)

10 David KLEMMER

11 Boyd CORDNER

12 Matt GILLETT

13 Joshua MCGUIRE

Subs

14 Wade GRAHAM

15 Jordan MCLEAN

16 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD

17 Tyson FRIZELL

FIJI

1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)

2 Suliasi VUNIVALU

3 Taane MILNE

4 Akuila UATE

5 Marcelo MONTOYA

6 Jarryd HAYNE

7 Henry RAIWALUI

8 Ashton SIMS

9 Apisai KOROISAU

10 Eloni VUNAKECE

11 Viliame KIKAU

12 Brayden WILIAME

13 Tui KAMIKAMICA

Subs

14 Joe LOVODUA

15 Jacob SAIFITI

16 Junior ROQICA

17 Ben NAKUBUWAI