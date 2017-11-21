Australia and Fiji unchanged for semi-final
Australia and Fiji have named unchanged sides for their upcoming World Cup semi-final.
The Kangaroos enter the semi-final at Brisbane Stadium as the strong favourites having not conceded more than one try in any game on their way to the last four.
However, The Bati have already shocked the world with their victory over New Zealand and Mick Potter’s side will again rely on the talents of Jarryd Hayne and others in their third consecutive semi-final.
AUSTRALIA
1 Billy SLATER
2 Dane GAGAI
3 William CHAMBERS
4 Joshua DUGAN
5 Valentine HOLMES
6 Michael MORGAN
7 Cooper CRONK
8 Aaron WOODS
9 Cameron SMITH (c)
10 David KLEMMER
11 Boyd CORDNER
12 Matt GILLETT
13 Joshua MCGUIRE
Subs
14 Wade GRAHAM
15 Jordan MCLEAN
16 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD
17 Tyson FRIZELL
FIJI
1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)
2 Suliasi VUNIVALU
3 Taane MILNE
4 Akuila UATE
5 Marcelo MONTOYA
6 Jarryd HAYNE
7 Henry RAIWALUI
8 Ashton SIMS
9 Apisai KOROISAU
10 Eloni VUNAKECE
11 Viliame KIKAU
12 Brayden WILIAME
13 Tui KAMIKAMICA
Subs
14 Joe LOVODUA
15 Jacob SAIFITI
16 Junior ROQICA
17 Ben NAKUBUWAI