Australia make five changes for France clash
Australia will hand debuts to Tom Trbojevic and Reagan Campbell-Gillard in their World Cup clash with France.
The duo will start against Les Blues as Mal Meninga makes five changes to the side that defeated England.
Cooper Cronk has been rested for the match and will be replaced by Cronulla’s James Maloney, while Josh Mansour will play for the world champions for the first time since their Four Nations victory over Scotland last year.
Dane Gagai and Valentine Holmes both miss out, while in the pack Cameron Munster replaces Matt Gillett. Campbell-Gillard replaces Jake Trbojevic.
Meanwhile, France have made six changes for the contest, with coach Aurélien Cologni making three changes to his bench.
Wigan’s Romain Navvarrette has been called up in place of Toulouse’s Clement Boyer, while Mickael Rouch and John Boudebza have replace Catalans duo Nabil Djalout and Lucas Albert.
In the starting lineup, Oliver Arnaud has replaced Damien Cardace in the centre, Remy Marginet has been opted over William Barthau while Maxime Herold has replaced Catalans-bound Antoni Maria.
AUSTRALIA
1 Billy SLATER
2 Tom TRBOJEVIC
3 William CHAMBERS
4 Joshua DUGAN
5 Josh MANSOUR
6 Michael MORGAN
7 James MALONEY
8 Jordan MCLEAN
9 Cameron SMITH (c)
10 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD
11 Wade GRAHAM
12 Tyson FRIZELL
13 Joshua MCGUIRE
14 Cameron MUNSTER
15 Felise KAUFUSI
16 Aaron WOODS
17 David KLEMMER
FRANCE
1 Mark KHEIRALLAH
2 Fouad YAHA
3 Bastien ADER
4 Olivier ARNAUD
5 Ilias BERGAL
6 Remy MARGINET
7 Theo FAGES (c)
8 Maxime HEROLD
9 Eloi PELISSIER
10 Julian BOUSQUET
11 Benjamin GARCIA
12 Benjamin JULLIEN
13 Jason BAITIERI
14 Thibault MARGALET
15 Mickael ROUCH
16 Romain NAVARRETE
17 John BOUDEBZA