Australia make five changes for France clash

Australia will hand debuts to Tom Trbojevic and Reagan Campbell-Gillard in their World Cup clash with France.

The duo will start against Les Blues as Mal Meninga makes five changes to the side that defeated England.

Cooper Cronk has been rested for the match and will be replaced by Cronulla’s James Maloney, while Josh Mansour will play for the world champions for the first time since their Four Nations victory over Scotland last year.

Dane Gagai and Valentine Holmes both miss out, while in the pack Cameron Munster replaces Matt Gillett. Campbell-Gillard replaces Jake Trbojevic.

Meanwhile, France have made six changes for the contest, with coach Aurélien Cologni making three changes to his bench.

Wigan’s Romain Navvarrette has been called up in place of Toulouse’s Clement Boyer, while Mickael Rouch and John Boudebza have replace Catalans duo Nabil Djalout and Lucas Albert.

In the starting lineup, Oliver Arnaud has replaced Damien Cardace in the centre, Remy Marginet has been opted over William Barthau while Maxime Herold has replaced Catalans-bound Antoni Maria.

AUSTRALIA

1 Billy SLATER

2 Tom TRBOJEVIC

3 William CHAMBERS

4 Joshua DUGAN

5 Josh MANSOUR

6 Michael MORGAN

7 James MALONEY

8 Jordan MCLEAN

9 Cameron SMITH (c)

10 Reagan CAMPBELL-GILLARD

11 Wade GRAHAM

12 Tyson FRIZELL

13 Joshua MCGUIRE

14 Cameron MUNSTER

15 Felise KAUFUSI

16 Aaron WOODS

17 David KLEMMER

FRANCE

1 Mark KHEIRALLAH

2 Fouad YAHA

3 Bastien ADER

4 Olivier ARNAUD

5 Ilias BERGAL

6 Remy MARGINET

7 Theo FAGES (c)

8 Maxime HEROLD

9 Eloi PELISSIER

10 Julian BOUSQUET

11 Benjamin GARCIA

12 Benjamin JULLIEN

13 Jason BAITIERI

14 Thibault MARGALET

15 Mickael ROUCH

16 Romain NAVARRETE

17 John BOUDEBZA