Australia name formidable World Cup squad
Australia have named a star-studded squad for the 2017 World Cup.
Seven of Melbourne’s NRL premiership-winning side have been included, with Billy Slater among those included.
Storm backrower Felise Kaufusi is among the six rookies named in the 24-man squad, with Kaufusi’s inclusion contributing towards the omission of long-term Kangaroos forward Sam Thaiday, who has hit out at his snub by Mal Meninga.
The experienced forward has been a long-standing member of the Green and Gold, however he claimed his years of service didn’t even earn him a phone call to say he wasn’t selected for the upcoming event.
Aussie Aussie Aussie… No, No, No. So it's official – the end of my 2017 Rugby League year. Who would've thought this year would be the last time I played for both QLD and Australia. A bit of respect would've been nice… to at least receive a phone call and learn about selection that way instead of through a leaked report from the media on last night's news. After dedicating more than 10 years wearing the Maroon and Green and Gold jersey, you'd expect to be treated with a bit more decency and respect. I guess not. Lucky I have one more year left at the @brisbanebroncos unless someone wants to shatter that dream too. What a rollercoaster of a year – Peace out 2017 👊🏾
He is one of several high-profile players left out, with Blake Ferguson, the player of the tournament at last year’s Four Nations, another notable absentee.
