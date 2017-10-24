Australia name squad for England opener

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw October 24, 2017 11:02

Australia name squad for England opener

Mal Meninga has named a star-studded side for Australia’s World Cup opener with England.

Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith, the Melbourne duo who guided Storm to NRL glory this year, will all start for the Kangaroos in Melbourne on Friday.

They’re joined by the likes of Aaron Woods and David Klemmer who will start in the front-row, while Boyd Cordner also starts in the pack.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw October 24, 2017 11:02

Super League

Read More

The Qualifiers

Read More

Championship Shield

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Grassroots

Read More
Ad
Ad
Ad