Australia name squad for England opener

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Mal Meninga has named a star-studded side for Australia’s World Cup opener with England.

Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith, the Melbourne duo who guided Storm to NRL glory this year, will all start for the Kangaroos in Melbourne on Friday.

They’re joined by the likes of Aaron Woods and David Klemmer who will start in the front-row, while Boyd Cordner also starts in the pack.