Australia players agree to pay cut to force through landmark Tonga Test

Australia’s national players have taken a sizeable pay-cut from their usual match fee to represent the Kangaroos in order to ensure October’s Test with Tonga goes ahead.

The game, which is expected to be played in Auckland on October 20, has even had support from the King of Tonga to try and ensure it goes ahead to maximise on the Tongans’ impressive run to the World Cup semi-finals last year.

And the head of the Rugby League Players’ Association, Ian Prendergast, has told NRL.com the Australian players will take far less than their usual $20,000 fee for one less than $5,000 – the same as what Tonga’s players will receive – to make sure the game gets the go-ahead.

“The players have agreed in principle to this match and they understand the interest in it,” Prendergast admitted.

“They’re supportive of the international game and waiving they’re rights to the match payment that they’d otherwise receive for a Test match of this nature – they need to be commended for that.

“We’re still working through those details but it may be that the Australians receive a very small match payment, the same as the Tongan boys and that’s something that they’re willing to accept on a one-off basis to get this game across the line.”