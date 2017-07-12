Australia secure top spot in Armed Forces World Cup
Australia have beaten Fiji 38-24 today to make certain of pole position in the Armed Forces World Cup in Sydney.
The match was a dress rehearsal for the sides, who were both already assured of finishing in the top two, ahead of Sunday’s final at the Pepper Stadium.
The UK Armed Forces take on New Zealand shortly in the final `round robin’ fixture – a game that is a dress rehearsal for Friday’s Wooden Spoon clash.
Results
Friday 7 July 2017
Australia 64 New Zealand 8
Fiji 40 UK Armed Forces 20
Sunday 9 July
Australia 38 UK Armed Forces 12
Fiji 40 New Zealand 6
Wednesday 12 July
Australia 38 Fiji 24
Fixtures
Wednesday 12 July
New Zealand v UK Armed Forces
Friday 14 July
Third v Fourth Play-off: UK Armed Forces v New Zealand (Ringrose Park)
Sunday 16 July
Final: Australia v Fiji (Pepper Stadium)
