Australia secure top spot in Armed Forces World Cup

Australia have beaten Fiji 38-24 today to make certain of pole position in the Armed Forces World Cup in Sydney.

The match was a dress rehearsal for the sides, who were both already assured of finishing in the top two, ahead of Sunday’s final at the Pepper Stadium.

The UK Armed Forces take on New Zealand shortly in the final `round robin’ fixture – a game that is a dress rehearsal for Friday’s Wooden Spoon clash.

Results

Friday 7 July 2017

Australia 64 New Zealand 8

Fiji 40 UK Armed Forces 20

Sunday 9 July

Australia 38 UK Armed Forces 12

Fiji 40 New Zealand 6

Wednesday 12 July

Australia 38 Fiji 24

Fixtures

Wednesday 12 July

New Zealand v UK Armed Forces

Friday 14 July

Third v Fourth Play-off: UK Armed Forces v New Zealand (Ringrose Park)

Sunday 16 July

Final: Australia v Fiji (Pepper Stadium)