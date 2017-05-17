Australia superstar Greg Inglis enters mental health clinic

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

South Sydney and Australia superstar Greg Inglis has checked into a mental health clinic, the Rabbitohs have confirmed.

The 30-year-old is currently battling a serious knee injury which is likely to keep him out for the remainder of this season, also throwing doubt on his availability for this year’s World Cup with the Kangaroos.

And Souths confirmed on Wednesday that their captain entered the facility Down Under last week and will now undergo treatment.

In a brief statement, they said: “Rabbitohs captain Greg Inglis has entered a mental health rehabilitation facility.

“Inglis entered the facility last week and will be undergoing a series of programs and treatments to assist with his mental health.

“The Rabbitohs, Greg and his management will not be making any further comment at this stage, and we ask the media to respect the privacy of both Greg and his family at this time.”