Australia top world rankings
Australia will enter the World Cup as the number one ranked side, following the latest publication of the world rankings.
Mal Meninga’s side has strengthened its stance at the top following the ANZAC test victory over New Zealand, who remain second ahead of England.
Thailand and Uruguay are included for the first time, while Hungary are the big risers, moving up five places to 33rd.
World Rankings
1 Australia
2 New Zealand
3 England
4 Scotland
5 Samoa
6 France
7 Ireland
8 Fiji
9 Wales
10 USA
11 Tonga
12 Serbia
13 Canada
14 Italy
15 PNG
16 Russia
17 Jamaica
18 Belgium
19 Malta
20 Spain
21 Lebanon
22 Ukraine
23 Germany
24 Cook Islands
25 Czech Republic
26 Norway
27 Denmark
28 Greece
29 Sweden
30 Netherlands