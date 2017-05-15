Australia top world rankings

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Australia will enter the World Cup as the number one ranked side, following the latest publication of the world rankings.

Mal Meninga’s side has strengthened its stance at the top following the ANZAC test victory over New Zealand, who remain second ahead of England.

Thailand and Uruguay are included for the first time, while Hungary are the big risers, moving up five places to 33rd.

World Rankings

1 Australia

2 New Zealand

3 England

4 Scotland

5 Samoa

6 France

7 Ireland

8 Fiji

9 Wales

10 USA

11 Tonga

12 Serbia

13 Canada

14 Italy

15 PNG

16 Russia

17 Jamaica

18 Belgium

19 Malta

20 Spain

21 Lebanon

22 Ukraine

23 Germany

24 Cook Islands

25 Czech Republic

26 Norway

27 Denmark

28 Greece

29 Sweden

30 Netherlands