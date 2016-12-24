Away tie for holders in National Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THORNHILL TROJANS will launch their defence of the Xamax BARLA National Cup with a trip to Waterhead in the first round.

A truncated opening stage also involves Wath Brow Hornets and Oldham St Anne’s in a repeat of the epic 2004 decider, which the Cumbrians won 25-16.

Eastern Rhinos, the only outpost side in the competition, travel to Queens.

Full draw:

Wath Brow Hornets v Oldham St Anne’s; Waterhead v Thornhill Trojans; Queens v Eastern Rhinos; Wigan St Cuthbert’s v Dewsbury Moor; Batley Boys v Queensbury.

Totalrl.com understands that Beverley, East Hull, Fryston Warriors, Haydock, Hunslet Club Parkside, Orrell St James, Sharlston Rovers, Skirlaugh, Thatto Heath Crusaders, Upton and West Bank have also entered, and that all have byes in the first round.

The ties at Waterhead and Wath Brow will be played on Saturday 4 February; other first round matches will take place on Saturday 28 January.