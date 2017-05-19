Back in kilter

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Scottish Rugby League kicked off on Saturday, after a couple of years’ hiatus, with the first match in the four-team Caledonian Brewing Co Caledonian League.

Strathmore Silverbacks, who lost 54-30 to visitors Aberdeen, will try again to get off the mark tomorrow (Saturday 20 May) with a home game against Edinburgh Eagles.

The other side in the competition – Carluke Tigers – enter the fray on Saturday 27 May, hosting the Silverbacks.

Tomorrow’s result will feature in Monday’s League Express, together with news on the regeneration of Rugby League north of the border.