Back into the swing!

Amateur Rugby League returns to action at the weekend following the Festive Break, with fixtures across a range of competitions.

There’s plenty on offer for grassroots aficionados, and the full programme is:

Saturday 6 January 2018

BARTLETTS BARLA YORKSHIRE CUP (SEMI-FINAL): Lock Lane v East Leeds.

HULL

GMB LEAGUE: Bransholme v North Hull Knights; Brownie Bulldogs v Hull Wyke Academy; Lambwath Lions v Three Tuns; Reckitts v Bilton Sullys.

PENNINE LEAGUE

CHAMPIONSHIP: Upton v Illingworth; Brighouse Rangers v Siddal; Queens v Ossett Trinity; Sharlston Rovers v Ovenden.

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL: Wakefield City v Wortley Dragons; Queensbury v Beeston Broncos; Clayton v Eastmoor Dragons; Oulton Raiders v Wyke; Birkenshaw Blue Dogs v Woodhouse Warriors.

DIVISION 2 EAST: Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Featherstone Lions; Moorends Thorne v Upton A; Methley Warriors v Kinsley Hotel Raiders; Selby Warriors v Doncaster Toll Bar; Kippax Welfare v Allerton Bywater.

DIVISION 2 WEST: Ovenden A v Hanging Heaton; Hollinwood v Underbank Rangers; West Craven Warriors v Moldgreen; King Cross Park v Cowling Harlequins.

Sunday 7 January 2018

BARTLETT’S BARLA YORKSHIRE YOUTH CUPS

UNDER 18S

SEMI-FINAL: Eastmoor v East Leeds.

UNDER 16S

SEMI-FINALS: Hunslet Warriors v Hull Dockers; Moldgreen v Lock Lane.

UNDER 15S

SEMI-FINALS: Stanningley A v Wetherby; Lock Lane v Skirlaugh.

UNDER 14S

SEMI-FINALS: Stanningley v Lock Lane; Batley Boys v Siddal.

UNDER 13S

SEMI-FINALS: Oulton v Leeds Irish Clovers; Lock Lane v Emley Moor.

UNDER 12S

SEMI-FINALS: East Leeds v West Hull; Birkenshaw v Lock Lane.

Some ties may have been switched to Saturday, by mutual agreement.

WOMEN

DIVISION ONE: Batley v Huddersfield St Joseph’s; East Leeds v Wigan St Patrick’s; Stanningley v West Leeds.

DIVISION TWO: Thornhill Trojans v Odsal Sedbergh Sirens; Liverpool University v Dewsbury Celtic; Hull Wyke v Hunslet Warriors.