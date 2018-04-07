Back-to-back losses has not prompted panic amongst London, insists Ward”

London coach Danny Ward has insisted there is no panic within his squad as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats over the Easter period this Sunday.

The Broncos travel north to face Halifax, having suffered back-to-back losses to Leigh and Toulouse to see them surrender not only their unbeaten start, but top spot in the Championship.

However, Ward is adamant that, just like no Broncos players were getting carried away by their strong start, they won’t be panicking over this setback.

“It’s a different challenge,” he told TotalRL.

“We had the challenge of winning games and people trying to knock us off, and now it’s about bouncing back from losses.

“We’ve said to the boys that we’ve got everyone to ignore the hype when we started well – and likewise now, nothing changes within the Broncos and what we’re doing internally.

“There’s no panic – we just need to continue to work hard and continue to improve and we’ll be fine.”

Ward also insists he has seen a response from his side in training which encourages him over the prospect of getting a rest in West Yorkshire on Sunday.

“The boys are saying all the right things,” he said.

“We’re disappointed with our performances over Easter, and we highlighted where we went wrong and we’ve been training to fix it.

“We’ve never had any problems with their attitude and commitment to the cause, and that hasn’t changed. It’s just about learning from our mistakes and hopefully, we can get back to winning ways.”

Prop Mark Ioane will be absent for Sunday’s game with a knee problem – but Ward can at least take one positive from the hectic Easter period despite back-to-back losses.

He said: “The only positive we can take out of the Friday-Monday turnaround is not picking up any more injuries,” he said.

“Mark has been playing well, and we’ll miss him for a few weeks – but it gives someone else an opportunity to fill in where he’s left off.”