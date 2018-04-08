Back-to-back wins for the Titans after Manly victory

Gold Coast Titans made it back-to-back wins with a 32-20 victory over Manly Sea Eagles.

The game couldn’t have started in a worse fashion for the Titans when Jonathan Wright opened the scoring for Manly but Gold Coast were quick to respond and opened up a 20-8 lead at half-time through tries from Jarrod Wallace, Jai Arrow and Morgan Boyle.

Manly threatened to come back and win the game in the second half when they scored two tries in four minutes through Daly Cherry-Evans and Brian Kelly to bring the scores back to 22-20.

But late tries through winger Anthony Don and a second for Jai Arrow sealed the win for the Titans.

Titans: Gordon, Don, Copley, Hurrell, Sami, Elgey, Taylor, Wallace, Peats, James, Proctor, King, Arrow; Interchanges: Rein, Cartwright, Boyle, Hipgrave

Tries: Wallace, Arrow 2, Boyle, Don; Goals: Gordon 5, Proctor

Sea Eagles: M Wright, J Wright, Walker, Kelly, Uate, Croker, Cherry-Evans, Fonua-Blake, Koroisau, Taupau, Thompson, Winterstein, J Trbojevic; Interchanges: Hastings, Lane, Perrett, Gosiewski

Tries: J Wright, Cherry-Evans, Kelly; Goals: Cherry-Evans 4

